The countdown begins: Senioritis in community college
College students face burnout and fading motivation as the semester ends while struggling to push through
While the end of semester is nearing, it can be both exciting and tiring for many. After late nights of studying and juggling work and school, many students may experience senioritis.
The term senioritis is not a medical term, it is defined as an ebbing of motivation and effort as said by the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
This normally happens after some time in completing school, mental exhaustion and just having the sense of being done. For Xavier Puente, a biology major, his motivation is nearing the end.
As “things get ramped up or start ramping up and finals coming around. Classes start getting more and more tedious just because we are in the further materials,” Puente said. “It starts adding up and they expect you know everything basically at that point, so yeah it feels worse.”
Especially with graduation nearing, it is hard to continue to stay focused when you are so close to getting to where you want to be. Being able to stay focused and complete those last assignments and meet deadlines is necessary.
For Christian L., a nursing student, senioritis has affected his assignment quality and the issue is the lack of time.
“I start to lose my time management. I start to do stuff last minute more often and that affects the quality of work I turn in,” said Christian.
Some advice to just get to the end of the finish line would be to set some deadlines for yourself. Try and space out your homework so it doesn’t all feel piled up at once.
Although some may just wing it as different things may work for different people.
Yet some students when they have the choice to do homework or anything else they would rather choose the latter.
“Right now, doing anything else is more tempting. My assignments are really quick so I’m not really worried about doing them,” said Dante Ghazizadeh, a political science major.
It is also important to remember that while you may be close to being done, your final grades matter just as much as the ones received at the beginning of your journey.
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