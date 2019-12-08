Students do not favor Saddleback sports
Saddleback students don’t care about their campus sports teams
As the new Saddleback College stadium gets closer to completion, four years later, the controversy it has created in delays has trumped the excitement for the 62 million dollar investment. In speaking with students on the campus quad, out of 30 students questioned– only four knew that a new stadium is under construction and out of all these students, none have ever attended a Saddleback sports event.
In all honesty, I’ve only attended one, and that was because I wanted to learn how to take action photos. As you can see above, I’m terrible at it. What I did notice, the seats were empty, and the only people who cared were the athletes and their parents.
Sam Satossky an NFL sports agent at Relic Agency, Inc., based out of their west coast hub in San Juan Capistrano. He states, “Sports at the community college level becomes a hobby for athletes and not a passion, the teams don’t affect the day to day student because the team winning doesn’t affect the outlook of the student’s grades or pride like it did in high school.”
I asked Satossky, whose office is down the street from Saddleback College, if he has ever attended a Saddleback athletic event and if he knew there was a new football stadium in construction. His answer shocked me:
“No, I have not, and the new stadium sounds great in theory.” Satossky continues, “I think the idea of a new stadium follows the same trend of all ‘new’ things. New is always cool. However, it’s not the stadium that sells tickets; it’s the team playing that gets people in the seats. Sure, if there is talent, I will attend, but it’s the athlete that draws me, not the environment. You can pour $100 million into a new stadium, but pretty walls are meaningless. People are attracted by talent and winners; they feed off that energy.”
Satossky generally scouts at the NCAA Division 1 level, he was very blunt that community college is a waste of time for him and ended by stating, “Thanks for making me aware.”
The president of Saddleback voiced his opinion in a previous interview, which happened to be Lariat’s highest read article in decades, with over 17,625 pageviews. Stern discussed a slew of topics which you can read here. However, the driver of this interview was his outlook on the new stadium.
Stern stated, “I want to be frank and honest; The decision to make and create the stadium when it was made may not have been the decision I would make today.”
Only time will tell if the new stadium will make students care about their sports programs. Whether it is needed or not, Stern has lifted moral this semester with his commitment to beautification. The stadium itself was not his promise to fulfill, but like the debt he inherited at Saddleback, the new stadium is part of his legacy package.