Stressed about homework? Stress about these thrillers instead
What is it about a thriller book that is so irresistible? Could it be that it keeps your heart rate up or perhaps that it keeps you on your toes second-guessing the next move?
These thriller novels bring us into a world where the truth is hidden from the naked eye, trust is frail and characters are pushed to their limits.
“Verity” by Colleen Hoover (2018)
Lowen Ashleigh, an author, was given the opportunity to complete a series written by Verity Crawford as she was unable to continue writing. Lowen accepted the opportunity and moved into the Crawfords’ home to ghostwrite the book.
While researching for the books, Lowen uncovers information about Verity’s life. She hides this information and begins to grow attached to the Crawford family.
This book gets weirder as Lowen begins to question the people she is living with.
“The Housemaid” by Frieda McFadden (2022)
If you read Verity and couldn’t get enough of it, then The Housemaid is another book to read.
In this one, we meet Millie, who was recently freed from prison trying to navigate her new life. After living in her car, she lands a housemaid job in the home of a wealthy family, the Winchesters.
Disturbing things begin to happen; we encounter some gaslighting and a hostile work environment.
Millie begins to get closer to Nina’s husband, Andrew, who she believes is stuck in a horrible marriage.
The Housemaid is part of a series but feel free to read this one as a standalone or read the others, “The Housemaid’s Secrets” and “The Housemaid is Watching.”
“Don’t Let Her Stay” by Nicola Sanders (2023)
This thriller dives into the world of a new mother adjusting to life with her newborn child when her husband’s estranged daughter decides to make a reappearance in their lives.
Nothing can go wrong, right?
Except this daughter Chloe, has not spoken to her father since the day he married. Could her possible re-emergence be for something more?
Don’t Let Her Stay will have you questioning whether or not the daughter or the stepmom is the true evil.
“I Don’t Forgive You” by Aggie Blum Thompson (2021)
Who said living in a suburban town had to be boring? Certainly not Allie, a photographer, who you’d imagine has it all. Married to a lawyer with a five-year-old son and has a home, in this economy?
Except for the fact that she just got framed for murder.
Who could possibly want to ruin her life? Could it be the neighbor of the husband she flirted with?
“I Don’t Forgive You” is the first book written by Aggie Blue Thompson who is a writer for The Washington Post and The Boston Globe.
“Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica (2023)
In this book, we meet Nina and Jack Hayes, the perfect loving couple and their friends, Lily and Christian Scott, the opposite of them.
Christian goes missing after a night of arguing with Lily stemming from jealousy that she is paying too much attention to her sick mother.
But who was the last person to see Christian?
In this book, it is told in two different perspectives. Get ready to go back and forth between two friends and decide who’s point of view was right.
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