Stop comparing masks and vaccinations to the Holocaust
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is at it again with an absolutely bonkers statement regarding coronavirus restrictions in the U.S. Capitol.
“We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and that is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” commented Greene on Real America’s Voice network’s “The Water Cooler with David Brody.”
I don’t expect much forethought or even afterthought when people like Greene get a hold of any kind of platform. Comments like this are absolutely tone-deaf, and I feel that people who have placed her in office should be ashamed of the complete lack of awareness this woman peddles.
While it would be nice to imagine this is an isolated incident and people can’t really believe these two scenarios are comparable, Greene isn’t alone. COVID-19 vaccine opponents have expressed a similar sentiment, comparing vaccinations and mask-wearing to the Holocaust.
In early April, over 150 parents attended an Orange County Board of Education meeting to protest a vaccine mandate for students without parental consent. The only problem: there was –and still is—no vaccination mandate in the entire county. During the meeting, many made comparisons to the medical experimentation that occurred during the Holocaust.
Not only is this hyperbolic speech disappointing, but it is also completely incorrect and anti-Semitic. Comparing the genocide of millions of Jewish people to a scientific breakthrough that has allowed the re-opening of multiple counties throughout California is abhorrent, and you look really stupid if you do it.
Vaccines have been the sole reason we have been able to eradicate so many diseases – Polio, Tetanus, Measles, Whooping Cough, Rotavirus. When was the last time you had to deal with those? Right, pretty much never, unless you are a vampire who lives forever.
Clearly, the comparisons between a vaccine and the Holocaust signify one thing – there isn’t enough education on the historical facts of the Holocaust. No, choosing not to get vaccinated does not make you a second-class citizen. No, it does not make you Anne Frank.
S0, stop trying to make a victim of yourself and leave the Jewish community and their lifelong struggle against anti-Semitism out of your COVID-infested mouths. Put down the fake news, read a book – perhaps one about the actual Holocaust – and relax. No one is coming for you.