Spotify wrapped proves that Bad Bunny is still the best choice for the Super Bowl
One of the world’s highest-streamed artists is still facing backlash. Bad Bunny is the 12th most streamed artist on Spotify and is still the talk of many today. He’s not done anything problematic to become a hot topic, but without a doubt many dislike him.
The NFL announced on Sep. 28th that Bad Bunny is going to perform at the Super Bowl’s annual halftime show. This announcement became a trend on all social media platforms.
Some cheered, but most were enraged. Many people took their anger to X and tweeted about this decision and the NFL faced backlash.
Accounts like “No Bad Bunny at Super Bowl 26” have been made on X and on other social media platforms. Turning Point USA even claimed to create an alternate Halftime Show in response to the decline of the artist’s performance, but it is not confirmed if it will take place.
Americans are declining the performance because they claim that Bad Bunny is not “American” and sings not in the English language, but Spanish.
It is important to remember that Puerto Rico is an American territory, so if we are talking about who is American and who isn’t, Bad Bunny does not fall into this argument. Also, note that Spanish is the secondary language in the United States.
Under President Trump’s presidency, people have also become more openly comfortable making comments about Latinos, and not good ones. I’ve witnessed it and so have people on social media. Daily, new posts of discrimination emerge on platforms like TikTok.
Though there are still debates flowing around social media even 3 months after the performer was announced, certainly many are thrilled to see what Bad Bunny will do during his performance.
The world-favorite musician is touring all over the world except America. People in Europe and Latin-America are waiting for him to arrive in their home countries. As of now, Bad Bunny is preparing to perform in Ciudad de Mexico for eight sold out nights starting Dec. 10th.
Notably, Bad Bunny is highly-loved in Latin-American countries, but many American fans are upset since he will not tour in the U.S..
“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate,” said Bad Bunny in a i-D Magazine interview. “But there was the issue of like, “f–king ICE could be outside my concert,” and it’s something we were very concerned about.”
Based on the current situation with ICE, Bad Bunny expressed that he would rather keep immigrants safe than risk their lives. Though there will be no tour in America, fans are still looking forward to his only show taking place in California for the Super Bowl.
Though he faced lots of backlash and hate, this year’s Spotify Wrapped proves that Bad Bunny is still the perfect choice for the Super Bowl.
Bad Bunny won Spotify’s Most-Streamed Global Artist of the Year, meaning that millions of people stream his music at every minute. With over 19 billion streams, this is the fourth year he has gained this recognition, making him the first artist ever to repeatedly claim this title.
His newest album, “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos” was also the most streamed album of 2025, leaving Bad Bunny at the top of every chart.
People are reinforcing this “win” to prove that he is an appropriate choice for the Super Bowl. Spotify’s analytics prove that Bad Bunny’s music is popular, especially among young listeners.
The artist is currently one of the world’s best musical sensations and keeps growing in popularity year by year. His win highlights the impact and rapid growth of Latino music globally as other Latino musicians are gaining millions of streams in their musical careers.
Though Bad Bunny is significantly successful, the debate continues and people are still not over the fact that he is the selected performer for the super bowl, whether happy or angry about the decision.
