No more boring video call backgrounds

04/15/2020 Briefs, Opinion

Zoom Homescreen screen captured

Sometimes students don’t have the time or energy to organize their room before a class meeting, that’s why it’s important to have a great background ready for any occasion. Make your classes online more entertaining with some of the best backgrounds provided by your favorite movies and TV shows.

Nothing can go wrong when you add some Disney spirit to the room. Choose your favorite!


When it comes to getting the job done, Parks and Recreation know how to do it.


HBO is here to change the environment like no other.

For those who like to bring their Marvel fantasy to life, here are some iconic Marvel backgrounds that you can download.

Fox does it right every single time, specially when it comes to your favorite cartoon.

Comments

comments

About The Author

Mariana Lopez Meza