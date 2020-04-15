No more boring video call backgrounds
Sometimes students don’t have the time or energy to organize their room before a class meeting, that’s why it’s important to have a great background ready for any occasion. Make your classes online more entertaining with some of the best backgrounds provided by your favorite movies and TV shows.
Nothing can go wrong when you add some Disney spirit to the room. Choose your favorite!
To your favorite Pixar locations…and beyond! Here are some @Pixar video call backgrounds: pic.twitter.com/tD1tMFVQDj
— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 31, 2020
When it comes to getting the job done, Parks and Recreation know how to do it.
Tell your friends to join you for a virtual breakfast date with these #ParksAndRec backgrounds. 🍴 pic.twitter.com/IawCV1yCA8
— Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 1, 2020
HBO is here to change the environment like no other.
For those who like to bring their Marvel fantasy to life, here are some iconic Marvel backgrounds that you can download.
Fox does it right every single time, specially when it comes to your favorite cartoon.
Need a @zoom_us background for your meetings?
I’ve got you fam. pic.twitter.com/PBsac0P36X
— FOX (@FOXTV) March 23, 2020