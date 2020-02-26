Ninja’s “it’s just a game” tweet is just thinly veiled gamer rage
Popular “Fortnite” streamer tries to justify why he has the self control of a 12 year-old.
Top Mixer streamer Ninja, aka Tyler Blevins, turned to Twitter to let everyone know his secret to acquiring that sweet victory royal. According to Blevins, the secret weapon that has allowed him to climb to the top is his unrelinquished gamer rage.
The line that caught the most attention in the tweet he posted Feb. 18.
The phrase “it’s just a game” is such a weak mindset. You are ok with what happened, losing, imperfection of a craft. When you stop getting angry after losing, you’ve lost twice.
There’s always something to learn, and always room for improvement, never settle.
— Ninja (@Ninja) February 18, 2020
He goes onto say that being okay with losing means that “you’ve lost twice.” Someone needs to tell Ninja to chill out. Encouraging kids to keep screaming into mics and banging their heads against the floor when they get one shot in 50v50 or when they can’t perform the perfect defensive build isn’t going to solve any problems.
Ninja has a big audience comprised of mostly younger viewers and he knows this. In 2018, Blevins decided he was going to stop swearing in his streams as he felt the responsibility of creating content for his younger audience. So he is well aware of the influence he has over the mob of squeakers that tune into his streams every day.
It’s also worth pointing out that not everyone is trying to become a professional competitive “Minecraft Hunger Games” player. There are people out there who just play casually to blow off steam, kill time, or spend time with friends.
No one is going to want to play a game with someone who has a “strong mindset” like Ninja suggests. A person who screams and whines and claims stream sniping doesn’t have a “strong mindset” they’re just a sore loser.
Blevins ends the tweet with reminding everyone that “There’s always something to learn, and always room for improvement” which is all great but what he fails to realize is that you can still straighten your aim in a game without getting into a screaming match with a 7 year-old on stream.
You don’t need to have a mental breakdown and dye your hair blue when your entire squad gets dropped. Instead, maybe take a few breaths and try to analyze what went wrong and improve on those aspects of your game.
So in close, I think Ninja needs to consider becoming an “Animal Crossing” streamer. Something more fit for his temper.