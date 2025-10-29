NASCAR 25 review: Crosses the finish line with gamers
Gamers, start your engines. After years of waiting and a few pit stops, NASCAR gaming has returned to the track with iRacing Studios “NASCAR 25.” Built from the ground up with an all-new physics engine, improved graphics and brand new carrer mode, “NASCAR 25” sets a new standard for NASCAR gaming.
Since 2016, most NASCAR games have dipped in quality. The NASCAR Heat series by 704 Games and later Motorsport Games from 2016 to 2022 were lukewarm to decent but never captivating.
And after the failure of “NASCAR 21: Ignition,” the worst NASCAR game of all time, “NASCAR 25” changed all that.
Thanks to iRacing Studios (“ExoCross,” “World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing”), known for its world-premiere racing simulator and innovations in the sim racing industry, and Monster Games (“NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona”), “NASCAR 25” puts the player in the driver’s seat like never before.
The physics have improved with smoother drive and reactive turning. Corners and bumps can unsettle the car or help gain speed from runs. Drafting is also a highlight which creates intense pack racing.
Unlike “21: Ignition,” which had decent physics though glitches would crash the game and ruin the driving experience, “NASCAR 25” runs smoothly with fewer glitches.
The AI drivers improved their ability to challenge the player. They recognize the player’s ability to race and pass. They also can block or make a run on the player to pass and even bump draft the player. Both physics and AI results in more competitive racing on track.
The graphics are enhanced thanks to developer Unreal Engine. The cars and tracks were scanned and built from the ground up by iRacing and brought the data from their simulator to the game.
As for the carrer mode, “NASCAR 25” offers an in-depth look into rising in the ranks of stock car racing. As the players team progresses in the season, you will work up from ARCA to the Cup Series by gaining funds, hiring crew members and upgrades to your race car.
As solid as this game is, it’s not perfect. Normally, a NASCAR season features 35 tracks, but there are only 32 of the 35 tracks in “NASCAR 25.” Mexico City and Portland are not included on the track list for unknown reasons even though iRacing did scan them. Bowman Gray Stadium was not scanned meaning it’s also not in the game at all.
Though the game runs smoothly with few glitches, it’s not free of minor bugs. Features like the paint booth, used when customising a certain area in the booth, or making a repair in career mode, the game can unexpectedly crash.
Speaking of crashes, the wreckage physics during car collisions are lackluster. Hitting the wall or other cars would feel tame and spinning out feels slow. Also when the caution comes out, there is no replay showing the crash on track.
And the AI drivers wreck too often, which becomes a hazard and turns races into wreckfests. The good news is iRacing is listening to the players, making quick patches and hotfixes.
“NASCAR 25” is a solid racing game for race fans and gamers alike. The realism, presentation and features have made this title the best NASCAR game in a while.
After previous titles like “21: Ignition” were disappointments, this game is a breath of fresh air for anyone who wants a true NASCAR gaming experience, and this game delivers on every level. It’s not perfect, but it’s enjoyable and a step in the right direction for NASCAR gamings future.
