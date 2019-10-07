Mission to Mars! Has the time come?
Elon Musk unveiled Space X’s Starship Mk1 prototype on September 28th, 2019 in Texas. This rocket is designed to carry a crew to Mars and come back to Earth.
During the unveiling Musk states that the rocket will stand 387 feet tall and will completely reusable for other future launches. Musk states that this rocket will launch 65,000 feet above Earth and will be back in 1-2 months. He believes the launch can come as early as six months. The Mk1’s plan is to hold 100 people and travel to Mars and back. NASA is expected to launch its prototype to Mars sometime in 2024, So I guess you can say that Space X is ahead of the game.
Elon Musk’s mission is to eventually colonize Mars with humans and broaden our interests and views on what’s out there. Musk says It’s been a goal of his to make humanity a multi-planet species since finding it in 2002. meaning eventually they want to colonize planets one by one.
The next question is, is the human race ready to fly to and start a colony on Mars? Only time will tell.
If you would like to watch Elon Musk’s unveiling of the prototype rocket click here.