L&L Hawaiian BBQ bringing taste to San Clemente
The grand opening of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue took place on February 1st in San Clemente with a variety of merch, leis, and gifts being dished out to the first 100 customers.
From the moment you walk in, the vibrant decor of surfboards and paintings set the perfect island mood. The menu contains multiple protein-based options with a Hawaiian twist such as juicy, tender kalua pork, smoky chicken marinated in a tangy teriyaki glaze, and beef with a variety of Hawaiian small dishes like the mini plate. The star of the show was the Loco Moco; perfectly cooked rice topped with a savory burger patty, a fried egg and rich brown gravy. Each bite was an explosion of flavor. The sides were equally impressive; the mac salad was creamy and the musubi was warm and salty-sweet.
The service was impressive, priding themselves on a fast turn around. If you’re craving something different, this place delivers authentic Hawaiian barbeque with a modern flair.
There was live entertainment outside the restaurant playing around noon for the opening. Professional Hawaiian dancers arrived teaching children and family the basic steps of the hula and island music, it made for a great family event.
According to their main website L&L Hawaiian, “every L&L meal is infused with the warmth of aloha – the legendary spirit of welcome that makes every guest feel at home.”
The live music, entertainment and dancing made for a great shared experience between customers, setting a positive vibe for the public to witness as their opening.
Original Hawaiian covers and even Hula lessons were offered to the children that day. Located off of Camino De Los Mares and smelling delicious, the grand opening was exciting. It is a chain that spread from Hawaii to the mainland, importing a lot of its food from Hawaii, as reported by the O.C Register.
The chain is one of only two Hawaiian food businesses in San Clemente and the only non-fish based Hawaiian food restaurant. Overall, fast service that results in quality food brings a new authentic flavor to the city.
