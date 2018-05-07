Kanye West controversial tweets
Did he go too far?
According to an interview with TMZ this Tuesday Kanye West said:
“When you hear about slavery for 400 years…for 400 years?,” he said. “ That sounds like a choice.”
West portrays himself as a modern day warrior fighting Twitter trolls and assorted media. He tweeted that if he lived 148 years ago, he would be like Harriet Tubman or Nat Turner and lead the slaves to freedom.
“I freed a thousand slaves. I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves,” said Kanye West on Twitter.
According to Kanye West, the quote implied that Tubman believed many slaves made the decision to stay in bondage. Like who doesn’t want to be captured from their homeland, chained up and thrown into a crowded ship for months. Then arriving in a new land and be auctioned off like property or getting raped and whipped because you have no rights.
Then to add more fuel to the fire, a day after the tweets he had an interview with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God. The fact that Harriet Tubman would be on the 20 dollar bill, upset West. He did not want to be reminded of slavery, instead, he suggested Michael Jordan be on the bill.
Presidents and people who have made an impact in American history, get put on coins and dollar bills. Jordan did make a huge difference in the NBA and became one of the best basketball players to ever play the game. Tubman made a huge impact in not only American history but African American history.
Mr. West must envy Tubman because she actually made a significant difference in history and a huge impact in the black community. Many celebrities upset about his recent tweets and interviews.
Chris Brown was not happy at all when he saw Kanye’s tweet. He tweeted that he was a clown and needed to wake the help and told black people not to follow on his path to “destruction.” Why would anyone want to follow someone ignorant?
Jimmy Kimmel what simply confused about his latest tweets. He described Kanye being on TMZ, “wild” and ended the tweet a bit humorous. Telling TMZ host, Harvey Levin to put his cup down. Maybe Kanye needs more attention because ‘don’t care about him no more.’ Considering Kanye likes to act like child.
Will.iam , heart-broken because he thought about his grandma being born in 1920. With her mom, a slave, raised her. He added that being a slave means you’re owned and don’t have a chose to be free.
From the Dictionary website, a slave, a person, the property of the wholly subject to another; a bond servant. So Kanye, explain to me how the whole choice works.
Though Will.iam understands the right of free thought, but doesn’t agree with Kanye’s ignorant and little-researched tweet. He also worries that it will influence uneducated states that continue to live in the past, might agree with his tweets.
Donald Trump made a speech on May 4 and thanked Kanye West for the 11 percent boost in African American voting. Can we really thank him for that? Plus, how do we know that this from recent voting statistics, it be weeks ago. Who knows? But seeing the TMZ video, we can say that Kanye loves Trump and Trump likes Kanye.