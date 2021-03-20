How the Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’ influenced modern day fashion
Calling all dukes and duchesses, the stylish and suffocating corset’s from the past has made their way back into the fashion world
European fashion trends, specifically corsets, have been finding their way back into the fashion world since the release of the Netflix series “Bridgerton” last December. Women worldwide have been inspired by the costumes of the strong female leads’ costumes have now caused the lingerie section of Victoria’s Secret to sell out almost completely.
The popularity of the series is due to the “Gossip Girl” style of narration by Julie Andrews. Audiences have watched this period piece throughout eight episodes. However, fashion was just as much of a reason for the show’s success.
“Bridgerton” took their wardrobe to a whole different level by adding flamboyant colors to every outfit. From the elegant ball gowns to the detailed bustiers, it makes sense how this trend would be seen off the screen.
As this trend may seem strange and outdated, these pieces are a great staple for any occasion. While they add a whimsical and elegant touch, it appears that this trend won’t become unfashionable as it did 200 years ago. Certain historical fashion pieces like the bustier or the corset are capable of being modernized. They have been paired with blouses or worn with a skirt or pair of jeans.
Penelope Gibbinson, a student at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, shares her experience with partaking in the latest corset trend. Gibbinson not only styles clothing but also makes clothing pieces to wear on a day-to-day basis.
Gibbinson and her classmates, study the marketing aspect of fashion at FIDM, along with specific fashion trends. On the topic of early European fashion trends, she shares that she’s learned to style corsets in various ways.
“I like styling corsets by adding layers,” she said. “For example, given that they are small, I wear them solely on the waist and over a t-shirt or long sleeve.”
While it’s not a shocker that “Bridgerton” has made its way into the professional world, it has also become common in the casual and mainstream fashion world. Mikayla O’Connor, a fan of the show, gave her insight into the influence the hit series had on her.
“I fell instantly in love with all the details of their costumes that I went online to buy something similar immediately after watching the first episode,” O’Connor said. “I also really admire the stylists on that show. They definitely impacted the fashion world right now.”
She went further into how she has seen the trend throughout the world and on social media. On apps like Pinterest and Instagram, young women everywhere are rocking vintage pieces from Europe.
While the graceful and sophisticated style may not be for everybody, it is certainly a trend worth trying out. Who knows, one might catch the attention of “Bridgerton’s” own Duke of Hastings.