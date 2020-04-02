How celebrities are saving a society in crisis
Current times are hard times. Not just for college students, but for every person in the world. Some people cope better than others. Some are enjoying the beautiful sound of isolation and cozy blankets, others like the altruistic life and prefer to spend their time donating and finding new ways to help those who need it.
Dealing with a person in crisis is hard, dealing with a society in crisis is almost impossible. But not for our favorite celebrities. Celebrities are a rare kind of people, always trying to be “just like us.” And what can be more relatable than spending thousands of dollars in clothing items, or owning multiple mansions and luxury cars?
In difficult moments like these, celebrities always find a way of making the situation about themselves. Sure, we shouldn’t drag all celebrities through the mud. There are some good people out there who know how to use their fame, platforms, and money.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating money.
I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you’re able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada
Miley Cyrus is hosting a live show on Instagram discussing how to stay “lit” during hard times.
Things will DEFINITELY become more official today! Tune in at 11:30 AM PT! #BrightMinded #LiveWithMiley
Kristen Bell has been working with many charities.
NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together. (The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from thier piggy bank. I couldnt have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.😍😍😍) #Repost @nokidhungry with @make_repost ・・・ We’re BEYOND grateful to our friend and #HungerHero @kristenanniebell for her gift of $150,007.96! Thank you for helping us send out even more grants to schools and community groups working to feed kids during the #COVID19 outbreak.
But others simply cannot spend anymore days without seeing their name on the tabloids.
Priyanka Chopra addresses these difficult times by sharing a video collage of herself.
I don’t know what they were thinking for this one..
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ……. #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
Nobody wants to know how “bad” the Kardashian’s are having it because they have to stay inside their $20 million home. Or how hard it is for Ellen Degeneres to stay entertained inside her humble 8.24 acres of land. If what celebrities are looking for is gratitude, then thank you?
I’m sure celebrities mean good and the last thing they’re looking for is to become a meme, but some underestimate the power of the internet. Donating is always a great option for anybody who has more than what they need, and if not at least the second best option is to stay quiet.