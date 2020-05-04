Four at-home date restaurants to pick up from in South Orange County
Nick’s has become a classic choice for a boujee date in Southern California. The elegant ambiance of the establishment brings an exquisite vibe making every dinner there an occasion. Picking up from Nick’s can be a great opportunity to recreate the luxurious feel in your own home to bring some excitement and romance into your life again. Nick’s has shortened its menu for the quarantine but the essentials remain. Nick’s is open for pick-up 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday for the San Clemente location and Tuesday-Saturday for the Laguna Beach location. Call in your order at Nick’s to recreate the experience of luxury in your own home and even pick up one of their delightful bottles of wine on your way out.
Ciao Pasta resides in the little nook of San Juan Capistrano near the Los Rio District. Ciao participates in Doordash delivery as well as phone order pick up. Ciao is best known for their tasteful choices in wine by the bottle, unique pasta styles, crispy calamari and devine cannoli. Ciao is an authentic Italian restaurant with modern hints and elegance. If you are looking for a ravishing quarantined date night, look no further than Ciao Pasta Trattoria.
Avila’s is a Mexican restaurant staple located in the heart of San Clemente on Del Mar. Avila’s also has other locations in South Orange County shown on their website. Avila’s signature skinny margarita is sold by the mix bottle or premade in a to-go cup. The chips are homemade, always warm paired with the family-friendly salsa with the perfect amount of diced tomatoes, onion, and spices. A few more favorites at Avila’s is the chicken azteca wet burrito, chicken enchiladas and the potato tacos for all your vegetarian needs. Avila’s is bound to exceed your expectations for your taco Tuesday date night.
Mongkut Thai is a Thai place that keeps up with the times. Gluten free options are plentiful in their top 10 most popular meals and more. The Pad Thai at Mongkut Thai is Gluten-free, with a choice of meat, rice noodles, egg, ground peanuts, bean cake, bean sprouts and green onion. The reason that Mongkut Thai is a great choice for a Doordash date is because of the variety of food options that the menu provides. There really is a choice for everyone on this menu.