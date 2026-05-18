Espress-yo-self, is that coffee worth it?
For many college students, coffee is an essential part of their day. Whether it is late at night or early morning, a cup of coffee is seen as essential to function throughout the day. But the question is, is coffee worth it?
A reason for students turning to coffee could be for the caffeine. In a study conducted with the National Library of Medicine, it found that 92% of students had some form of caffeine intake. Caffeine is a stimulant that causes you to become more alert and have more energy.
While coffee plays a social role in many colleges as it serves as a meeting spot to study, date and hangout with friends, it is also known for making you anxious and giving you a harder time to fall asleep.
For others, it serves as a means to an end.
“I like coffee so it easy to be a barista,” said Emilio Tina, the manager at Saddlebacks Peaks coffee on campus.
According to the FDA, having “too much” can vary from person to person and caffeine’s effects can range from increased blood pressure to an upset stomach.
Overall, coffee may or may not be the best solution but it is helpful to many college students to stay productive. According to Kimberly Cruz, a Saddleback student, she drinks it for focus when it is time for homework.
“It kind of depends, since I’m like, really tired, it just relaxes me more,” said Cruz, adding that she sees coffee as “a little of both,” when it comes to the role of coffee in a social setting.
However, it is best to have it in moderation, that is about two to three 12-fluid ounces cups of coffee according to the FDA.
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