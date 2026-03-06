Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers hops moviegoers into an unforgettable experience
Pixar’s new animated feature “Hoppers” released March 6th, bringing moviegoers into the mind of an animal to uncover the mysteries of the natural world.
The action-adventure comedy film directed by Daniel Chong is a hit film packed with well written plot, beautiful animations and fun characters voiced by Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm.
The film centers around a new mind hopping program called “Hoppers” which scientists built to “hop” human minds into lifelike robot animals to discover how they communicate with each other.
A 19 year old animal lover, Mabel, takes the opportunity to use the technology and sends her consciousness into a robotic lifelike beaver to interact with other animals and uncover mysteries among their habitat.
Mabel—as the robotic beaver—converses with the wildlife by befriending the monarch beaver, King George, and meeting other animals such as fellow beaver Loaf, a grizzly bear named Ellen and a lizard named Tom. She and her new friends team up and rally the other animals to help save their habitat from being destroyed by the city mayor.
The plot of “Hoppers” revolves around the core themes of conserving the environment, friendship and uniting together for a good cause.
The movie does a great job of putting these core principals together to tell a great story while doing it in a chaotic yet fun manner with some heartwarming moments.
One heartwarming lesson the film emphasizes is slowing down and remembering how large nature is. It is a life lesson Mabel learned from her grandmother about appreciating nature and finding peace through it via flashback scenes.
The film’s storytelling teaches us valuable lessons that not everything is perfect, as much as we want it to be and knowing that there are more ways to go about something, letting kindness and compassion take you further.
The characters along with the film’s beautiful visuals and outrageous humor propels the movie’s plot forward which is not about just saving the wilderness, but also questioning your own desires and motives and who it would affect. It also lets us know that no matter your differences, you should agree to disagree and work together anyways.
All of these core principals contribute to making this film a fun and positive experience for many moviegoers and makes the film another hit in Pixar’s library.
Additionally, the marketing for “Hoppers” is also seen as a positive as Tom Lizard, one of the films core characters, became a viral sensation with the popular “Lizard” meme which originated in a post credit scene in Pixar’s “Elio”. The lizard has been seen in trailers, reels, posters, billboards and even on a NASCAR race car. The character would be the pillar of advertisement for the film in response to the meme to give the movie a jumpstart in marketing.
Hopping to conclusions, “Hoppers” is a chaotic and fun film which many will certainly enjoy. With the film’s story along with core themes and outrageous humor, it is sure to be a hit film this spring season.
