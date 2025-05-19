New quad opens at Saddleback: students share their reactions

Saddleback’s student quad opened on May 13. Lydia Denk. | Lariat.
Saddleback College gained a new student quad on May 13. This replaces the old quad that Saddleback used to have. According to students, the old quad was less spacious, and did not hold the same room for events. Here, Saddleback students share their reactions and what they think of the new quad.
Shawn Cannon, a computer science major, shares that it “Looks good.” He further describes it as “pretty, aesthetically pleasing.” He also mentions how the quad has expanded in the grass area as opposed to the previous quad, which had more sidewalk.
Dave Shelby, an associate in natural science, describes it as “calming.”
Paige Kain, a film major, describes it as “Pretty…I really like it.” He also says he feels it is better than the original.
Christian Ward, majoring in Linguistics, describes it as “Nice.” The “walkways are better.” However, he feels that the “chairs are old, maybe cause of the sun.” He still feels it is a bit “empty” though, and suggested an “oak tree.” He likes it better than the original quad and feels that it holds events better.
Overall, Saddleback students seem to feel that the new quad is better than the original. If you are on the Saddleback campus and have a chance, stop by the new quad located in front of student services and near the coffee stand. Do you have further thoughts about the quad? Feel free to share them here!
