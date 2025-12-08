Andrew Yang’s OFFLINE party review
Andrew Yang, CEO of Noble Mobile, hit the streets of downtown Los Angeles, Nov. 14th to party at West Eight nightclub in coordination with his new cost-effective mobile carrier. I RSVP’d on the official OFFLINE party website.
Yang ran for president in 2020 with the promise to give Americans cash and is continuing his journey of getting money back into the pockets of consumers. With a limited digital trail on the night, it was a blast for young adults craving an upbeat environment.
His mobile carrier pays customers to use less data, with the 50 dollars-per-month unlimited plan powered by the T-Mobile network. However, using less than 20GB of data results in cash back which can be withdrawn or put towards future bills.
The model aims to incentivize healthier phone habits and financial savings.
Another incentivizing marketing strategy for Noble Mobile to get people off of their cellphone has been Yang’s country-wide tour of OFFLINE parties.
Waiting in line to get inside of West Eight for the OFFLINE party, I was handed a blue Noble Mobile packet by a worker of the club to keep my phone inside of. Party-goers still had access to our phones throughout the night but gifted a cool pouch to conceal the screen as the night went on.
It began at 9:30 pm and ramped up rather fast, reaching full-capacity by 10:30 pm.
Over one-thousand people were in attendance.
Andrew Yang was there from the jump inviting conversations and immersing himself in the nightlife. While taking pictures with fans in a corner of the club, I got a chance to speak with Yang himself.
“A consistent exchange for me was ‘oh my, you were my favorite candidate in 2020 when I was a senior in high school or freshman in college!’ Doing the math, that meant that they were 18 back in 2019, which would make them 24 today. I guess that’s about the sweet spot for going to a late night no-phones dance party.” when speaking on his recent string of hosting events.
I had mentioned to him the last minting of the penny in recent days by our government and how I used to see him discuss this process as a small step towards a more sound economy. He nodded his head with aura.
Music performances were brought on by EDM legends Cat G, Conrad Taylor, and DJ Beat Breaker till the sun came up.
Scott Galloway, NYU Marketing Professor and acclaimed author, made a guest appearance as well.
Galloway said OFFLINE allows you to “punch above your weight class socially, romantically, and economically” because of things like exposure and connections in this type of cell-phone reduced environment.
I reached out to an attendee at the event on Instagram, Anthony Stanis, travel consultant and recent alumni from UCLA.
“When it comes to that party, I’m glad I went out that night and met some cool people. I was starstruck when I actually got to take a photo with Andrew Yang.”
Overall, the night was one to remember with genuine connections. OFFLINE is scheduled to be in Baltimore and New York city before the new year.
At the beginning of 2026, OFFLINE will be hosting events in Miami, Washington D.C, San Francisco, and Seattle.
You must be logged in to post a comment.