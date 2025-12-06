AI in fashion: How the popular tool is shaping the fashion industry
Artificial Intelligence is currently the biggest contributing factor to the fashion industry.
The robot tool is designed to help designers improve their designing skills when troubled and also helios maintain a more sustainable way of creating clothing.
Fashion systems are going from simple to more efficient and leaner systems that almost every designer is using nowadays to create new pieces. Using AI tools efficiently helps reduce errors made by prior systems and reduces waste.
Current studies show that AI is helping brands predict high demand and refine logistics that are less costly and produce less emissions. Many fashion manufacturers are leaning toward using this tool that makes their job easier for them.
“AI has been helpful when reducing high levels of waste,” says California State Fullerton fashion student Ashley Dollar.
“My professor actually suggests relying on AI to do research when designing so we know how much product we actually need to use while designing good clothing.”
One of the other ways AI is being used to make it easier to work in the fashion business is using it to monitor inventory and stop overproduction, making it easier to prevent more harm to the environment.
Other brands and fashion designers are using AI to find and compare material quality so they can create durable clothing. Other machine systems are being developed with AI to forecast demand and also use it to find ways to repurpose textile waste.
“As a designer, I do use AI to ask what are the best fabrics and textiles to use to reduce waste to protect the environment,” says Orange Coast College student, Maya Lang. “I do not use it to fabricate ideas, I just use it so I can find ways to make fashion more sustainable.
Many world-favorite fashion brands rely on AI to create good-value clothing while finding ways to create a healthy environment. Brands like Calvin Klein and Levi’s use AI to produce ideas for their business.
According to many fashion experts, this helpful tool is what will keep the industry thriving and expanding in terms that fashion experts back then would not believe. When people look online to see what AI is being used for in fashion, they are surprised as they witness how it’s contributing to the growth of the field.
This leads to a growth in business that gets individuals to buy more when they realize the brand is focused on delivering quality goods while caring for the state of the planet.
The fashion industry is taking advantage of this powerful tool to create things fashion lovers have never seen before. Everyday, a new report of this tool being used in the trendy industry is revealed and only leaves people to question if this so-called monster is actually a monster? He certainly is contributing to more advancements in the field.
“As a fashion enthusiast, I think using AI is mainly good to ask questions irrelevant to design,” says student at Cal State Long Beach Jim Jimenez. “If you are a designer, you are supposed to come up with ideas, not some robot. Therefore, using it is useful when it comes to asking questions related to your design.”
AI has shaped the fashion industry in many notable ways that make the field even more iconic than it already is. Not only does it help design and shape trendy brands, but it promotes the industry in ways individuals wouldn’t think it would.
A ton of fashion experts are experimenting with this tool that is altering their experience in the fashion industry. Artificial Intelligence has been around since 2023, but it is not until now that it is being taken seriously by many talented and artistic people. This technology has grown and evolved, but it ultimately helps people have an easier time doing their jobs.
You must be logged in to post a comment.