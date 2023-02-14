Two recent high tides shut down Pacific Coast Highway
The Southern California coast has receiving high and heavy tides for the past two weeks. Seal Beach was flooded after part of a sand berm that was meant to block off the water was washed away by the rising sea water on Tuesday, Jan. 17. These sand berms have been put up along the coast by both city officials and private contractors as the city and its residents attempt to keep themselves dry.
High tides flooded streets in the Surf Side area Tuesday morning, which remained in place for 24 hours, leaving behind damage to homes and vehicles, residents told KCAL.
Residents of the beach colony spoke to KCAL about the damages and concerns with the flooding. One resident had water coming through the first-floor bedroom window. Many residents also used sandbags to help deter the water and keep their homes dry.
Homeowner Rick Mockapetris told KCAL about the damage he received from the water.
“I had about four feet of water in my basement,” he said. “It was not so great. I’ve had this house for about 30 years. When the ocean comes in, it’s game over.”
One week after the incident, the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach also flooded on Tuesday, Jan. 24. High tide washed over into Bolsa Chica State Beach’s parking lot and then on both lanes of the PCH.
Both the north and southbound lanes were shut down shortly after the incident around 11 a.m. The northbound lane reopened around 9 p.m., south bound the next afternoon.
