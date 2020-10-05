Trump has confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis
Days after the first presidential debate, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, revealed in a tweet late at night on Oct. 1 that he and his wife, Melania Trump, have contracted the coronavirus. Trump has not called the virus a hoax since his diagnosis.
“I recommend movement of the President up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further monitoring,” said Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, in a tweet by the President’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The New York Times reported in an article that he had developed symptoms on the morning of Oct. 2. Trump has since been flown by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for extensive diagnostic testing. He has been admitted to the presidential suite, where he can continue to work in quarantine.
“This evening, I am happy to report that the president is doing very well,” Conley said on Oct. 2 in the same tweet by McEnany.
The second presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15, which is just under two weeks away. Trump has not disclosed whether or not he will be taking time off to recover.
“I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said in a tweet in the evening of Oct. 2.
Several government officials have wished the president a speedy recovery, including Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Senator Elizabeth Warren not only wished the president well but also took the time to make a point.
“The president spent months undermining the work of our doctors and scientists, while he failed to help states and communities contain the outbreak,” Warren said in a statement posted to Twitter. “He mocked people for wearing masks and held super-spreader events that disregarded the health of thousands.”
The presidential election is still set to take place on Nov. 3. Residents of California can register to vote until 15 days prior to the election.