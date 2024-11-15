Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to open at Disneyland Nov. 15
The water ride inspired by “The Princess and the Frog” builds off of the original storyline to create a unique experience.
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, scheduled to open Nov. 15, is expected to offer Disneyland guests a thrilling musical adventure. The ride is based on the 2009 animated film, “The Princess and the Frog.”
The “thrilling water ride through the bayou” is a “musical journey full of twists, turns and festive fun that crescendos with a 50-foot drop – as well as a swingin’ soiree,” according to Disneyland Resort.
The ride replaces Splash Mountain, which was based on the 1946 animated film “Song of the South” and faced criticism for racist depictions of Black people and misrepresentation of 19th century culture in the South, according to ABC News. The ride closed May 31, 2023.
The ride’s storyline begins after the final kiss between Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen, according to the Orange County Register. Tiana prepares to host a Mardi Gras celebration as she searches for a “Special Spice,” which is the guest.
The ride features an audio-animatronic version of Tiana. Trumpet-playing alligator Louis, Prince Naveen and Mama Odie also appear throughout the ride.
A diverse musical experience is created as the Zydeco band, the Rara band and the Afro-Cuban Jazz band audition to play at the celebration.
The Zydeco Band utilizes makeshift instruments to play zydeco, a genre born out of Louisiana French accordion music and Afro-Caribbean beats. Rara, a Haitian musical tradition, is played by bobcats, bears and a fox. A quartet of musical frogs make up the Afro-Cuban Jazz band.
The ride is located in Critter Country, which will become Bayou Country when the Tiana attraction opens.
Bayou Country sits on the edge of New Orleans Square, and will include The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, the Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes and the newly recreated Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, according to Disney Parks Blog.
Bayou Country merchandise will be available at Ray’s Berets and Louis’ Critter Club.
Guests will access Tiana’s Bayou Adventure through a virtual queue, available on the Disneyland app. An in person queue will not be available during the opening days. Each guest can request to enter the virtual queue no more than once daily.
You must be logged in to post a comment.