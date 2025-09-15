The Unluckiest Fountain in Orange County
The historic Orange Circle fountain has been hit yet again by a suspected drunk driver on Aug. 24th. The footage shows the suspected drunk driver going straight into the plaza where the fountain is located and not turning right onto the roundabout.
The pedestrians near the fountain managed to move in time to not get injured as the car sped through.
This accident is not the first. In 2023, a man crashed into the fountain at high speed, causing $225,000 in damage to the historic tile, requiring months of repairs.
Later on in November 2024, after repairs had been made and the fountain had been restored, a 18-year-old woman crashed into the fountain and damaged the tile, causing $7,000 in damage.
The Sunday car accident left just scratches on the tile, unlike the two previous ones.
Records report four accidents in the last two years involving the fountain. And residents say this accident most likely will not be the last.
If you drive in the area, be a cautious driver and don’t hit the historic fountain.
