The time has come for Canadian tuxedos
Next week, we wear denim in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness
South Orange County Community College will wear jeans April 24. in order to stand up to sexual assault. Both Saddleback, and Irvine community college will join together in sexual assault awareness week beginning next Wednesday.
The board of trustees with begin the support during their board meeting on April 22. This year is the 20th anniversary of Denim day that continues to gather support from events marked around the nation.
For those unaware, Denim Day began from a case whose conviction was overturned due to the victim wearing skinny jeans. The judge declared that because of the jeans being so tight, the victim had to help remove them, therefore implying consent.
The following is the official SOCCCD press release:
CONTACT: Letitia Clark, MPP – 949.582.4920 – lclark31@socccd.edu
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 15, 2019
20th Anniversary of “Denim Day”
South Orange County Community College District Will Wear Jeans to Take a Stand
Against Rape and all Forms of Sexual Violence
MISSION VIEJO, CA —With renewed attention on the crisis of sexual violence, especially the epidemic of college campus sexual assault, people everywhere are making a social statement with their fashion statement by participating in Denim Day, recognized on April 24, 2019.
On April 22, the South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees and district officials will wear denim during a regularly scheduled board meeting to recognize Denim Day. Additionally, Denim Day awareness events will take place throughout the district at the campuses of Irvine Valley College and Saddleback College.
Now in its 20th year, millions of people everywhere—on campuses, military bases, Fortune 500 companies, the halls of government, across the country, and world—will wear jeans to raise awareness around sexual violence issues and to support survivors of rape and sexual assault.
Held each April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Denim Day recalls an Italian Supreme Court case that sparked international outrage when a judge overturned a lower court’s conviction of a rapist because the victim wore jeans. The judges ruled that because the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped her attacker remove them, thus implying consent.
“Our students should know that administrators, faculty, and staff stand together against all forms of sexual violence and harassment. Wearing denim in solidarity sends a message, not only to our students, but to the community that rape culture has no place in our society—not on our campuses, not in our neighborhoods, not in our workplace – not anywhere,” said Chancellor Kathleen Burke.
With the slogan, “There is No Excuse and Never an Invitation to Rape,” Denim Day is marked annually with events around the nation. The 20 year anniversary of this awareness campaign is expected to be the most high profile in its history, drawing attention from athletes, politicians, celebrities, and international organizations.
To register for Denim Day and to show your support of survivors of sexual assault and rape, please visit http://www.denimdayinfo.org.
###
About the South Orange County Community College District: SOCCCD serves more than 60,000 students per year through our two colleges, Saddleback College and Irvine Valley College. The district serves nearly one million residents and employs more than 3,000 faculty and staff.