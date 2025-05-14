The Quad’s revitalization plan
Saddleback College is setting a high standard for sustainability with the new campus renovations, focusing on eco-friendly plant life and landscaping. The effort is kicked off to set forth a broader initiative to ensure the campus is more environmentally sustainable and accessible. The college has made big strides in creating an environment that is more pleasing to the eye and uses our resources more wisely.
In a beginning first phase completed last year, the college successfully replaced water-guzzling plants with native, water-sparing plants throughout various campus landscapes. That groundbreaking new phase launched a movement throughout the campus. This project alone has saved an estimated six million gallons of water per year.
The upgrade was recognized by the local water district in an award to the College, further highlighting the importance of these efforts.
This is using your tax dollars more efficiently and giving back to the young adults and promoting a better place for learning and community.
“By shifting toward water-sparing plants and reducing the amount of turf on campus, we are making significant strides in our water conservation efforts,” President Elliot Stern said in an email. “These changes not only beautify our campus but also contribute to our broader commitment to sustainability.”
Saddleback’s grounds team, led by the head of grounds, Sean Rivell, states that while the exact cost savings and water gallons saved are difficult to tell, the plant species chosen for the college’s landscape projects were carefully selected to thrive in the specific conditions of the campus.
“The plants were selected to match the microenvironment at Saddleback College,” Rivell said. “These species require the least amount of maintenance, have natural pest resistance, and need minimal irrigation to achieve the most aesthetic value.”
Many of the new plants are native or fit perfectly to the area’s climate, providing benefits beyond beauty. “Some species were selected for their natural water filtration qualities, especially in the newly designed bio-swales,” Rivell said. These bio-swales, are intentionally placed throughout the Quad, preventing waste while contributing to the overall sustainability goals and also vital to capture rainwater runoff. The campus quad design also incorporates a new irrigation system parts used to maximize water saving. This is including but not limited to:
Cloud-based, auto-adjusting irrigation controllers that monitor weather patterns and adjust irrigation accordingly.
Subsurface drip irrigation systems designed to target plant roots directly, reducing water waste. Stream rotors for more efficient watering of larger areas.
Tree bubblers that focus water directly on the base of trees, preventing evaporation.
These upgrades will ensure that Saddleback’s landscaping continues to be both beautiful and resource-efficient.
The Quad Renovation Project, is an example of the college using sustainable practices. The quad was redesigned to create a balance between tradition and modern functionality. The AGB side of the Quad is now renewed, including pathways and drainage. The Gateway/HS side has been redesigned with improved seating, dining areas and more.
The Quad’s redesign focuses on enhancing the campus’s communal spaces aswell. While much of the quad features hardscaping, the area will also include plenty of greenery, making a peaceful space for students to gather, eat, study or simply relax. Outdoor charging stations, lighting, and future plans make the Quad a place for student life.
“Our goal is to create a space where students can read, socialize, and de-stress in nature,” Stern said. “This new Quad is not just a physical space but an environment that supports student well-being.”
Saddleback’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the Quad. The college plans to replace out-dated facilities and upgrade its infrastructure. In this next phase, turf and water-intensive plants will continue to be replaced by more sustainable options, further reducing water consumption.
Looking ahead, the college has major plans for the next few years. For students and the community, these transformations represent greener ideals. The College Center will also see an upgrade with the addition of a new Starbucks-like café, as well as a larger Basic Needs Center for students. The college’s vision is rooted in its dedication to providing a sustainable and uselful campus that meets the needs of a modern student body — including their coffee needs
With each new project, Saddleback College shows its commitment to their footprint and a sustainability responsibility, ensuring that the campus not only serves as a healthy academic center, but also a place where community can be built. As the landscape evolves, so does the college’s green ideals, more connected campus where students, staff, and faculty can thrive in together with the environment.
