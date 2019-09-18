The Coast Vintage Market at Saddleback College
Every second Sunday of every month from 8am to 3pm.
It’s Sunday, September 17, 2019, and the sky is a beautiful baby blue, the light winds are coming over the Saddleback mountains- creating a slight cool to the warm weather. A perfect climate to frolic in sandals.
Children are running around with their favorite flavored snow cones. The food trucks marinating their scent in the air.
There are 100’s of merchant tents ready for a gold rush of sales. Their old vintage items rusty and prepared for transfer. The five-piece music group is serenading parking lot 9 with harmonies from the 60’s and 70’s.
It’s the second Sunday morning of the month at Saddleback College, and The Coast Vintage Market has become the norm for shoppers looking to find hidden treasures for their vintage collections. It’s an experience like no other as you are thrust back in time.
Some of the unique items at barter prices were on display.
Priced at $100, the LC Smith & Corona typewriter from World War II. A portable electric typewriter which was intended for traveling writers in 1955.
“This typewriter is from when they we still partners. LC Smith and Corona split in the 50’s, and they were just called Corona from that point,” said owner Tracey Reel of Chino, California.
Priced at $35, the White Rotary suing machine is gem. The gold trimming gives this item a Great Gatsby type feel. The perfect 1927 talking piece, detailed and made in America.
“I found it in someone’s backyard, it was attached to a cabinet, but the rain ruined and destroyed the cabinet,” said Alma Sepulveda, who owns the machine. “So I removed the sewing machine from the cabinet itself. The original color was brown, but over time it turned black.”
Priced at $5, own a piece of history. The Anaheim Bulletin front page, with the title in red, “KENNEDY IS DEAD.” Selling for ten cents, the weathered paper stamps the published date of Thursday, June 6, 1968.
The morning flashback included real flashes, those of a camera wall. Vintage cameras on display like a museum, except these photographic machines, were for sale to the highest bidder. By far one of the most breathtaking merchant exhibits at the Coastal Vintage Market.
“My grandfather collected cameras, he was a genius, a World War II Vet,” Reel said. “He just loved art and cameras. I got his collection when he passed away. I was so intrigued when I started selling the cameras because so many young kids are into cameras these days. Half of my clientele is under the age of 18 years old. The oldest camera here is from 1906. The most expensive one here is the Bolex which is an 8-millimeter movie camera. Most of these cameras were for soldiers to document World War II.”
Priced at $20, one of the most exclusive items on display was a black and white illustration of the Douglas DC-3 built by McDonnell Douglas in 1936. Placed in an old oak frame and wall ready and one of a kind. Only a select few employees were gifted this item after the airplane had been completed. A trophy for their success.
Priced at $800, one of the most unique nameless items looks like an old prehistoric exercise bike. It’s a sharpening tool from the 19th century. The rusted pedals create motion to spin a dainty saw-like plate. A fascinating item that was priced to show its stature. You could feel the owner’s admiration for this antique as if it was his child.
“It’s a pedal grinder to sharpen farming items from the early 1800’s. Used for the kids between the ages of 7 to 9 years old, to help work on the farm,” said Tustin resident Dale who calls himself the junk man.
Whether you’re in the market to buy mystical vintage objects or want to converse with old-timers chatting about the glory days, the second Sunday of every month at parking lot 9 will be your new haven.