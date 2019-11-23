Tesla’s newest car
The Future is Now! Tesla will be adding a new car to the franchise, and it’s not what you expect. Tesla announced on Thursday, November 21st that they will add Tesla’s first-ever pick-up truck to the franchise. This truck is called the “Cybertruck.”
The “Cybertruck” has the utilities to act as a pick-up truck. Not only that but it has more performance than a regular sports car.
The trucks exoskeleton is nearly impenetrable which makes the durability and passenger protection super safe. That being said, it’s made up of Ultra-Hard 30x Cold-Rolled stainless-steel to Tesla armor glass. Basically, it’s bulletproof. During the unveiling of the truck, they threw a stainless steel ball at the car window and shattered.
Tesla mentioned that it’s their most powerful tool they have ever built. It’s engineered with an exterior of 100 cubic feet, and a lockable storage and its included with a Tonneau cover. If you have a friend in need of towing, The Cybertruck is capable of pulling 14,000 pounds and perform at ease.
The Cybertrucks interior is flexible for everyone. It can seat up to 6 people and has additional storage under the second row of seats. From rugged terrain to refined roads, the Cybertruck is adaptable for everyone’s needs. It includes onboard power and compressed air.
The Cybertrucks 0-60 mph can be reached at 2.9 seconds and up to a range of 500 miles. And yes, they have the autopilot feature as well in the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck price starts $39,900 and you can put in a $100 deposit ahead of time so you can pick it upright on its release date. That being said, It’s scheduled to release to the public as of 2022.