Surf Olympics to hit San Clemente in 2028
San Clemente, California – long celebrated as a cradle of U.S. surf culture – is suddenly at the center of an Olympic-size power struggle. As the 2028 Los Angeles Games inch closer, the question of who gets to control American Olympic surfing has ignited debate from the pier to international boardrooms.
Local surfers have expressed their excitement as well as concern for the 2028 Olympics in the city.
“Where are they all gonna park?” asks David Ball, a local surfer around the south San Clemente area.
“More people are probably going to want to surf trestles or lowers but they’re not gonna catch any waves.. The groms who surf out there are like… super gnarly.” says Levy Hansen, enjoying his weekend at San Onofre state beach.
Whichever organization wins, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) recognition will ultimately control athlete development funding, national-team selection, and commercial rights tied to sponsorships and media deals. Surf insiders warn that a takeover by a large, non-surf-specific body could dilute the sport’s culture and disrupt the pipeline that nurtures youth, adaptive, and para-surf athletes. The top organizations in contention to take ownership are USA Surfing and US Ski and Snowboard.
The organizations did not respond for a comment on their Olympic bid.
Adding a historic twist, There are ongoing efforts to establish a sovereign Hawaiʻi Surf Team for the Olympics. This movement aims to recognize the distinct cultural identity of surfing in Hawaii and honor the legacy of surfing pioneers like Duke Kahanamoku. Yet the International Olympic Committee (IOC) requires athletes to compete under a recognized National Olympic Committee, which effectively bars non-sovereign regions. Despite gaining attention during the Tokyo cycle, those efforts remain unrecognized by both the IOC and the International Surfing Association.
Meanwhile, San Clemente is emerging as a neutral and symbolic battleground. Home to elite surfers like and a thriving grom scene, the town is hosting key stakeholder meetings and will likely see Olympic qualifying events. Local surfers say the outcome could shape how authentically the sport is presented when the Games arrive in Southern California.
As negotiations continue, one thing is clear: the decisions made in the next year will determine whether the 28’ surf Olympic future reflects surfing’s grassroots soul… or drifts with a corporate tide.
You must be logged in to post a comment.