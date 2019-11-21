Student athletes can monetize, NCAA votes
With California allowing student-athletes to be paid, the NCAA is now following.
In early October, the governor of California, Gavin Newsom appeared on “The Shop,” where he signed the Fair Play to Pay act, allowing California student-athletes to be paid for their likeness. Now it appears that the NCAA is now going to do the same.
The NCAA’s top governing board recently has decided to change their rulings on how student-athletes can profit off things such as their image and likeness. Student-athletes across the country who play for prestigious sports programs across colleges earned nothing from anything that has to do with them.
While every student-athlete in the three NCAA divisions can be paid, there are specific guidelines that have to be met in order for them to get an earning from their likeness. According to the NCAA, these guidelines are the following:
Assure student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.
Maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.
Ensure rules are transparent, focused and enforceable and facilitate fair and balanced competition. Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.
Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.
Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.
Enhance principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.
Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution.
To be honest, it feels like Newsom’s appearance on “The Shop,” could have been an influence on the NCAA changing its rules to help benefit student-athletes. From him signing off the act to these rule changes being announced, it feels student-athletes have a chance at earning something from themselves rather than letting the schools they play for profit off of them.