Student at Saddleback peruses higher education despite suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Porter Aydelotte a 21 year old diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is attending Saddleback College in hopes to transfer to Chapman and get a degree in journalism or film. When he is not doing school work he is consuming pop culture or hanging out with friends. Special equipment, his personal aid and other services help him with academic and every day challenges. Although most of his services are paid for by personal means or government assistance, in August Porter received the Route 79 Scholarship which will make it possible for him to continue his education.