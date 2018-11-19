The Road to Recovery
California declared a state of emergency, On November 8, 2018, due to the 14 wildfires across the state most notably the “Camp Fire” in Northern California’s retirement community of Paradise and the “Woolsey Fire” in Los Angeles County.
The “Camp Fire” has already taken the lives of over 77 people, 7 of which had been trying to evacuate when the flames engulfed their cars turning their only hope of getting out alive into an inferno coffin. The “Camp Fire” has been the deadliest wildfire in California history and has burned over 150,000 acres, reports estimate over 10,000 structures destroyed. Fire authorities have contained the fire to 65 percent and hope that the coming rains on Thursday and Friday continue to extinguish the fire.
The “Woolsey Fire” has burned 96,000 acres, destroyed 400 structures, and caused three fatalities. The fire is 91 percent contained, however, Santa Ana winds have continued to re-stoke the fire on November 13, causing many to evacuate the affected area in Thousand Oaks for the second time.
President Donald Trump approved the California Emergency Declaration, ordering federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts to the California Wildfires. The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures.
The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Butte, Los Angeles, and Ventura.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Current residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance tomorrow by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov.