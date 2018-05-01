SOCCCD appoints Kathleen Burke as chancellor
By a unanimous vote, the South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees has appointed Dr.Kathleen Burke to serve as chancellor.
She will begin employment on July 1. The chancellor acts as chief executive officer of the district, overseeing an $800 million budget, nearly 4,000 employees, and operations for the district, which includes Saddleback College, Irvine Valley College, and the Advanced Technology and Education Park.
“This is an exciting time in higher education as we focus on increasing opportunities and success for our students,” Burke said. “I’m grateful to have been selected to serve as the chancellor of the South Orange County Community College District and to work with a board of trustees that is so dedicated to the communities we serve.”
Burke has over three decades of experience as a community college administrator and educator and comes to the district from Los Angeles Pierce College, where she has served as president since 2010, according to a news release. She was previously the vice president of academic affairs and vice president of institutional effectiveness in colleges throughout the Los Angeles Community College District, including Los Angeles Trade Technical College, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles City College, and Los Angeles Mission College. Prior to that, she served as dean of academic affairs at East Los Angeles College, and for 10 years was the chairperson of the visual and performing arts division at Glendale Community College, where she also served as president of the board of trustees.
“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Burke as chancellor of the South Orange County Community College District,” Board President Timothy Jemal said in a statement. “I am confident her depth of experience as a community college administrator and commitment to student success will serve our faculty, staff, students, and community well.”
Burke earned a doctorate of education from Pepperdine University; a Master of Arts degree in art from California State University, Northridge; and two bachelor’s degrees from University of California, Irvine: one in art history, and the other in studio art with an emphasis on drawing and painting. She also earned an Associate of Arts degree in humanities from Glendale Community College.
