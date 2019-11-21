SOCA Fights approaching final show of the year on December 5, 2019
SOCA Fights, run by Roy Englebrecht promotions presents The Gardens Casino Fight Nights. Fans of boxing and MMA can get their fix at these local events which are primarily held at The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, California. The venue holds 850 people.
Fight Nights at The Gardens Casino are hybrid events consisting of MMA and boxing. A majority of the fighters are local grown talent that fight out of the Los Angeles area. World championships are on the line at these fight nights and sometimes multiple championships in one night.
The events generally start at 7 p.m. and there is food, drinks, and beer available inside. The promotion also offers raffles and other opportunities to win money while watching the fights. Raffle winners are chosen in-between each fight and cash prizes are given on the spot.
The fight cards are full of young rising talent looking to make a name for themselves. Charles Bosecker is the boxing matchmaker who has over a decade of experience in matchmaking. The matchmaking on the MMA side is done by UFC welterweight, Curtis Millender. The final show of the year took place on Saturday, November 9, 2019, and it delivered. The main and co-main event both ended in stoppages and both undefeated fighters walked away with their records still unblemished.
“We can thank the local fight fans enough for their support for our inaugural season of fight night at The Gardens Casino shows. The four-show series this year was a complete success and we can’t wait to up the ante in 2020 as more exciting hybrid boxing and MMA action is set to come.” Said Vice President of the company, Drew Englebrecht. For season seat information to The Gardens Casino fight nights email fightpromotions@gmail.com.
Fight Club OC events at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California are also MMA and boxing hybrid events. The venue holds a capacity of 1,111.
There is only one show left this year that takes place on Thursday, December 5th, 2019. There will be two world titles on the line in the main and co-main event.
The main event bout is between the Canadian WBA Gold super lightweight champion, Yves Ulysse Jr. (18-1, 9 KOS) and heavy-handed Venezuelan knockout artist, Ismail Barrosso (21-3-2, 20 KOS). Ulysse Jr. looks to make his first title defense against Barrosso in a 12 round affair.
The co-main event is for the vacant NABF middleweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds between D’mitrius Ballard (20-0, 13 KOS) and Yamaguchi Falcao (16-1, 7 KOS). This is a matchup between two highly talented prospects.
“Fight Club OC is unlike any other fight show in California. With its mix of boxing and MMA, a 40-inch video screen with instant replay, cigar lounge, and ten VIP luxury suites, Fight Club OC is the most fun you can have in Orange County hands down! Come out and see what the experience is all about on December 5th.” Said Englebrecht. Tickets are $60 and $90 for front row, they can be bought at socafights.com.