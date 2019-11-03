Shane Dawson’s makeup line breaks the internet
Influencers Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star’s “Conspiracy” palette sold out in minutes.
Social media personality Shane Dawson teamed up with makeup mogul Jeffree Star to release a makeup and merch line Nov. 1 that had the website crashing within the first minute they launched. Dawson decided to film the whole process of creating this line from picking colors to now, releasing hour-long episodes every week on YouTube, something that has never been done in the beauty industry.
This being Dawson’s first makeup release, he was surprised by how quickly everything sold out, initially believing he would not be able to make back what was invested into the line. Knowing there would be high demand for the collection, Star’s team decided to order 1 million units of makeup to sell on their website, which alarmed Dawson.
“I’ve never sold that much of anything,” Dawson said in his video “The 20 Million Dollar Deal with Jeffree Star.”
Although this may have been his primary concern, the problem quickly switched from if they would sell all of their products to if they would be able to get the website running to sell them.
“Before the full #shanedawsonxjeffreestar collection could even go live, you guys broke the site,” Star tweeted.
The site was eventually fixed, and once it was, everything sold out within minutes. Star’s collections usually sellout almost instantly; however, his most significant order had previously been 100,000 units.
“We’re ordering a year’s worth of last year’s ‘Blood Sugar’ in one fucking day,” Star said in the same video.
Millions had to refresh the site for upwards of 40 minutes to be able to attempt to get one of the products into their cart. After, they would also have to go through the same refresh routine to fill out their information to pay for the same product. The only other place to get items from this collection would be on Morphe.com or in Morphe stores, another makeup brand that is the only other company to carry the collection.
Due to the frenzy, it caused, controversial filming process, and massive names attached to the products, the Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star makeup line will undoubtedly go down in makeup history.