Saddleback’s rising Latino demographic may improve its education system
We are all Gauchos
Saddleback College has seen an increase in its Latino demographic and in response, is trying to build a more friendly and accessible campus. Improving Saddlebacks’ website, professional development, bringing new strategies to the matriculation department, and introducing help coaches are just some of the changes the college might see in the future. Although there is support for these changes among the Latino population inside the college, some among them doubt the effectiveness of the proposed plans, and others are concerned with the time it might take to implement them.