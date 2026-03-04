Saddleback’s Iranian-American Society hold vigil for Iran protest victims
On Feb. 28, the news of the U.S. bombing and killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, hit headlines everywhere. While many Americans questioned and argued against the move, others took to the streets celebrating.
The Saddleback Iranian-American Society put out a statement on their Instagram page, announcing their stance.
The club has been actively vocal on campus before regarding the situation in Iran that started with protests and government crackdowns back in December 2025 and then escalated to thousands killed by the Iranian regime as well as a near total nationwide internet blackout for the Iranian citizens starting Jan. 8.
The Iranian-American Society held a vigil on Jan. 29 in CC212 for some of the regime victims, urging action from U.S. citizens.
Around 75 people, including both faculty and students, attended to give their respects and express support.
The protests hit a new high in both the number of active campaigners as well as the number of deaths through authority massacres with January being the deadliest month of repression recorded in Iranian history.
Both Saddleback College President Stern and campus chief of police Richard Nelson addressed the audience, conveying solidarity. Nelson specifically spoke about being unaware of what was happening as most Americans aren’t educated on the topic due to Iran being so far geographically.
“The crackdown has been extremely violent. There have been more than 40,000 people killed with all ages: women, children, elderly, men, and everything,” Sania Sabri said, a biochemistry and molecular biology third year student at Saddleback and officer of events for the club.
There were stations around the room where people could write personal messages as well as a table of pictures of a select few of the Iranian’s killed in the last wave of protests.
What some don’t realize is the impact held on U.S. citizens due to the unrest, especially for those who still have family within Iran.
Rose Tabatabaei, president of the Iranian-American Society and a first year psychology major at Saddleback, expressed concerns that the U.S. people don’t know the extent and toll the regime has taken in Iranian society.
“On social media, at least on my algorithm, I’ve been seeing a lot of people who are fighting for us, and explaining, why are the human rights activists and the people who normally stand up for people or who normally have something to say about anything, like even if they don’t know anything on the matter, why are they not stepping up and speaking for us?” Tabatabaei said.
In 2026, there were multiple protests within the U.S. for Iran, with some local examples including Irvine and L.A. The L.A. protests even had shuttles sent out to bring protestors from all over who didn’t have transportation, in support of the cause.
“It makes my heart so happy when I see the people out on the streets, out there rallying for us.” said Tabatabaei. “This is us trying to show our people in Iran that we are here for you. We have your back and we support you. We’re trying our best to have a say and we’re trying our best to take action for you and to push the people in higher power to do something about this.”
The census for how Americans can help seems to be through spreading the news, actively protesting, and just overall not being silent on the topic.
“Best ways local or community colleges can help: learn from reliable sources, amplify Iranian voices, support human rights organizations, and contact the local leaders to push for human rights protections,” Romina Sarmadi said, a biology third year at Saddleback and treasurer of the club.
The most important message to take from these protests?
“I want people to know that these demonstrations aren’t just about prices or a short-lived event. They are part of a much bigger movement,” said Sabri. “It’s a revolution where people are asking for dignity, fairness, basic human rights and to have real economic opportunities and a say in their own government.”
“It’s not just a headline, it affects families everyday,” Sarmadi said.
“We really appreciate everyone who joins in on this. It means a lot just to show you’re a part of this. Coming to events like this, I’m so grateful for the people that I haven’t seen before, that they came and joined us today. Thank you, really thank you for being here and wanting to be a part of this all together,” said Tabatabaei.
This is not the first time Iranian citizens have taken to the streets fighting to be heard.
In recent years, what started with a large portion of the working class within Mashad demonstrating against the deteriorating living conditions, spread quickly across the country in 2017.
2019 held more protests when gas prices skyrocketed, and the streets were overtaken once more by demonstrations in 2022, related to the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly not wearing her hijab, with a demand for change.
Now that the U.S. has gotten involved, for many, this is the chance they were waiting for, with more hope than ever to fight against the regime.
“We all are extremely delighted that the supreme leader has finally been eliminated, and we are waiting in anticipation for more of the regime to fall. We truly appreciate and are forever grateful for America’s help at last,” Tabatabei said. “We hope that by the end of this war, a complete regime change occurs and Iran can experience a fair democracy.”
