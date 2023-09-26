Saddleback’s first bobcat days
Bobcat Days, a monthly event in the quad showcasing academic programs and student clubs is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m every second Tuesday. Every month has a different theme, October is “Come Together” November would be “Ready for Success” and December is “Crossing the Finish Line.”
“Our goal is to get the resources to where the students are at,” said Silvia Torres Mendoza, program student support specialist and support coach here at Saddleback College. “Students can know to expect this kind of support, it lowers the pressure to follow a specific way of getting access to professionals.”
With the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month on September 15th, this first Bobcat Days had an emphasis on LatinX students. This months event was a special opportunity to celebrate and learn about Saddleback’s Hispanic and LatinX students, faculty, and more. Saddleback is committed to being a Hispanic Serving Institution.
“It really builds a sense of community that we respect and acknowledge each others identity,” Mendoza said.
Saddleback students were invited to the quad to explore the different resources Saddleback has to offer, as well as different clubs: Immigrants Student Alliance Club, Active Minds Club, EOPS/CARE NextUp, C.A.R.E Corner, Tutoring, and more.
“Students can know to expect that we’ll be out here every month,” Mendoza said. “We’re all out here, saying ‘we’re here for you’ ask us what you need or let’s just have a conversation.”
More information on upcoming Bobcat Days is available through Saddleback’s events page, instagram, and invites sent via email and canvas announcements.
