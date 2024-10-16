Saddleback’s “Drag Queen Bingo” celebrates LGBT History Month and National Coming Out Day
Drag queens Jo Lopez, Jewels, and Big Dee hosted a Drag Queen Bingo event at Saddleback College on Oct. 10. | Jim Marsoobian/The Lariat
On Thursday, Oct. 10, Saddleback College’s Fine Arts Courtyard was home to a Drag Queen Bingo Event. The event, held by College Equity, Inclusion, and Access and International and Diversity Student Council, celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month and National Coming Out Day, which took place the following day on Oct. 11.
LGBTQ+ History Month was founded in 1994 by Rodney Wilson, a Missouri high school teacher who “believed a month should be dedicated to the celebration and teaching of gay and lesbian history, and gathered other teachers and community leaders,” according to the website.
The month was endorsed by GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, and the National Education Association.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, National Coming Out Day aims to support LGBTQ+ people coming out and to inspire people to “Be proud of who you are and your support for LGBTQ+ equality this National Coming Out Day!”
“I was inspired to do this event because I wanted to bring a fun event to Saddleback College that honored and celebrated the LGBTQIA2S+ community during LGBT History Month,” said Dr. Tanya Wilson, the Program Coordinator for College Equity, Inclusion & Access. “It is so important to bring light to the LGBTQIA2S+ community and celebrate them, while making them feel welcome on campus.”
Saddleback’s bingo event was hosted by three drag queens: Big Dee, Jewels and Jo Lopez. There was upbeat music playing in the background as several rounds of bingo were played. The bingo prizes included Regal tickets, Saddleback theater tickets, water bottles and Saddleback blankets.
There was also an LGBTQ+ flag trivia game played in the middle of the event.
The afternoon also included free pizza and sodas for lunch, along with lots of candy and take-home mementos like rainbow Saddleback College pins, LGBTQ+ flags and temporary tattoos.
It was also an opportunity to advertise the Gender Affirming Clothing Drive being held by the Basic Needs Center on campus. The drive is taking place between Oct. 10 through Oct. 25, and donations can be made in Village 3 or in BGS 248. They are accepting “gently used or new professional clothing (blazers, slacks, tops, dresses, skirts, and shoes); sealed, unused makeup; sealed, unused trans-affirming shapewear; [and] unused binders.”
All in all, “It is so important to have these events on campus and throughout the community because it shows our students that we support them throughout all aspects of life. Saddleback College is all about equity, inclusion and access and we want all our students, faculty, and staff to feel supported,” said Dr. Wilson.
