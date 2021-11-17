Saddleback students ride for free
New information about the OCTA Bus and app
Starting Nov. 10, the Orange County Transportation Authority has launched their new and improved app, available on Apple and Android devices.
Since the beginning of the Fall semester of 2021, the Saddleback College Associated Student Government has funded a 3-year transportation program so all Saddleback students have access to ride the OC Bus on specific local routes without charge.
This week, OCTA has launched their new app in the app store that will now aid students and all OC Bus riders plan, purchase and use passes all from their phones. This new app also provides riders with a larger QR code for scanning and in-app notifications for any possible bus changes.
To access your Saddleback student pass you must download the new OC Bus app, create an account, tap “Tickets,” then “Available” and your pass should be available to scan at any time.
