Saddleback Football Stadium brings in revenue from sales from outside rentals
The Saddleback College Stadium made over $300,000 in 2025 from college event ticket sales and leases to other entities such as high school athletics and community events.
The $67 million dollar stadium with 8,000 seats, that opened in 2021, has become an event hub.
“I can tell you that since our stadium is open, we have had a ton of community events and outside organizations that have rented our facility,” said Dan Clauss, the dean of kinesiology and athletics.
The stadium has also been leased to host high schools such as Rancho Santa Margarita and Capistrano Valley for their home games and graduation ceremonies. Saddleback also hosts the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Championship football playoff tournament.
“I believe the stadium’s done exactly what was meant to do when the board decided to move forward with building it and have all sorts of great events,” said Clauss.
Outside organizations such as club sports have used the stadium fields for practice and events along with companies shooting advertisements around the facility.
“For the most part, the revenue leases, that we currently have are surrounding athletic activities, whether it’s for high school, CIF, but it’s also for high schools or other club sports that would like to use our facilities either events or practices,” said Rodrigo Garcia, the Vice President of college administrative services in Saddleback. “Because as you know, we not only lease out the actual stadium, but we also lease out the throwing field in the back or the practice field in the back as well.”
There are also various events planned for 2026 that include more commercial shoots, concerts and a drone show. In March, the RX3 Foundation, a growth equity firm, hosted the Culture Capital Charity event at the stadium where Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers played flag football.
Through campus events and leasing deals, around $228,000 were made through rental events and $69,877 were made through college event ticket sales Garcia said.
“So as we move forward, the stadium is fairly new,” Garcia said. “So, as more and more folks are aware of the stadium, I would assume that we will get more interest in using the fields.
The stadium will continue to be the hub for events for Saddleback and has leases planned for 2026 and beyond. Among the planned leases, Clauss said that Saddleback has reached an agreement with the Netherlands Olympic Committee and Sports Federation to be a practice site for the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
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