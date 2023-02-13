Saddleback College prepares for ‘Cabaret’ musical
Saddleback College held open casting calls for “Cabaret” auditions in the 2023 spring semester. The auditions took place Jan. 24-25 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. in FA 301 at McKinney Theatre.
Each of the participants were encouraged to prepare by choosing 32 bars in a song of their liking and a 90 second monologue for “Cabaret,” the upcoming school musical. The audition listing also suggested sharing a hidden talent or dance solo if so desired.
After the performance, students were recommended to communicate with theatre production and operations manager Michelle Macdougall Jackson, and technical director Michael McCormick along with other faculty for further vital feedback. Callbacks were consequently chosen by Jan. 26-27 through phone and student email.
For any additional resources, students may reach out and learn more at the Saddleback theatre arts department’s website. The rehearsal schedule, official showtimes and further details can be found on this page as well.
The first and second performance of the musical will be on Saturday April 1 at approximately 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the evening. Saddleback College students, their friends and families are all welcome to join together in the spirit of art and music through the unique performance of “Cabaret.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.