Saddleback College final upcoming events and dates to remember
Take a look at some of Saddlebacks final campus events and news before the end of the semester.
Saddleback Colleges Annual Student Art Exhibition showed from Monday, April 22 through Wednesday, May 15, 2019 ending today. The exhibition was the works of Saddleback students and offered free admission for all.
Final exams will begin Thursday, May 16, 2019 (All day) to Wednesday, May 22, 2019 (All day) at special times. The final exam schedule for special times is posted on the Saddleback College website under final exam schedule Sping 2019. Seek instruction from your professor on your specialized testing times. Click here to view final exam dates and times.
The Commercial Musical Ensemble Concert is a free concert that will be held May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fine Arts Courtyard. Stop by to enjoy a variety of music from pop, rock, soul, hip hop and much more.
Chamber Singers perform Considering Matthew Shepherd, Craig Hella Johnson’s 100-minute oratorio on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm in the LRC Lobby. Stop by before, during, or after your study session to see this free event following the life, death and legacy of the young Wyoming man.
Piano Ensemble and Advanced Piano Student Recital will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 – 4:00pm at FA 101. Tickets are $10 general; $7 seniors/$5 students (presale only). Children under 18 get in free with a paying adult; 2 for 1 for music teachers with MTAC/CAPMT ID. And there will be a reception following this performance.
Saddleback Commencement will be Fri, 05/24/2019 (All day) at Gym – PE 200.
Saddleback Summer and Fall registration is now open, check you Mysite for information regarding your registration appointment.