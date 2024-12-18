Saddleback’s Adult Education program hosts high school equivalency graduation ceremony
Seventy-five high school equivalency graduates were recognized in the high school equivalency graduation ceremony, hosted by Saddleback’s Adult Education program Dec. 14 in the sciences building courtyard.
The ceremony marked the graduates’ completion of the Adult Education program and the attainment of their high school equivalency certificates.
The event also included 25 California high school proficiency graduates, who completed high school early by passing the HiSET-Proficiency exam.
The event saw the highest number of graduates in the history of the program, said Karima Feldhus, executive dean of extended learning.
Saddleback’s Adult Education program provides free, non-credit and open-entry HSE courses and HiSet exam preparation in both English and Spanish. To graduate, students must pass the HiSET exam, which includes five sections in math, science, social studies and language arts.
The graduation ceremony is about “seeing and celebrating the hard work” of HSE graduates, said high school equivalency program coordinator Javier Corrales.
Corrales gave opening remarks at the ceremony, which included both graduate and Adult Education faculty speeches. “This is not just a graduation,” he said during the ceremony. “It is a testament to your determination, hard work and bravery to embrace new opportunities.”
Corrales highlighted the achievements of high school equivalency graduates who also completed college coursework through the Adult Dual Enrollment program, which allows students completing their high school equivalency certificates to take up to 11 units of college courses.
Graduate speaker Martin Jesus Jhon Talledo completed his high school equivalency while simultaneously completing college courses through dual enrollment, and has applied for transfer to California State University, Long Beach and California State University, Fullerton for fall 2025 admission, he said in his speech.
“At first, it was hard,” he said during his speech. “But I reminded myself why I started this journey in the first place.” Although the workload was overwhelming at times, he “worked hard and started seeing the results,” he said. “Nothing is impossible,” he said. “You have to keep trying and never give up.”
Graduate speaker Chris Sizemore Ogden, who is currently working towards a paralegal degree at National University, spoke of the moment he found out he would have to provide his high school transcripts to attend the university after being accepted. “I felt a cold, lonesome feeling,” he said in his speech.
Although Sizemore Ogden did not pass the HiSET exam at first, he received “inspiration and feedback,” from Adult Education faculty, including Adult Education English instructor Linda Ambrosini, who encouraged him to keep trying. When Sizemore Ogden passed the exam, he gained “self-respect and a clear view of opportunities ahead,” he said in his speech.
Ambrosini focuses not only on supporting students in their academic journeys, but providing encouragement and helping them gain confidence. Although she focuses on preparing students for the HiSET exam, the larger part of her duty is to raise self-esteem and encourage students in their life goals, she said.
Many high school equivalency graduates juggle family, work life and classes, said program coordinator Chantelle Gil, adding that the HSE program provides a pathway for opportunity.
Dually enrolled graduates at the ceremony completed certificates in subjects including culinary arts, cosmetology and phlebotomy, Corrales said during the ceremony.
High school equivalency graduate Gloria Hue earned a certificate in culinary arts through dual enrollment. “In the future, I’m planning to open a small bakery,” she said.
Hue, who has a husband and three daughters, was motivated to complete her high school equivalency not only by better job opportunities, but by her family. “I want to be an example to my daughters,” she said.
Similarly, graduate Diana Vasquez completed courses in early childhood education through dual enrollment. As a Mexican immigrant, she wasn’t able to attend high school in her home country, she said.
“I’m 52 years old,” she said. “It’s amazing, it’s everything for me,” she said, reflecting on the event’s personal significance.
