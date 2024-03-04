Rumor addressed: Is our water capacity being affected on campus by new buildings being added?
A rumor has been circling campus about the amount of water we have stored for sink, toilet and fountain use and how it’s affected by the addition of two new buildings. The Gateway building and the Advanced Technology and Applied Science building are both additions to campus in the year.
The rumor is with the new buildings added to campus, there is no additional water added to be used for the new buildings. This would mean as the campus water supply is being used, more water is being used, causing us to have limited water throughout campus.
This rumor is FALSE.
“This is just a rumor. All the water that feeds the building comes through pipes,” said Jose Recinos, senior director of facilities, maintenance and operations. “It’s all part of the water that comes directly from the water department.”
There is no set limit of water available to the campus, so there is no chance we could run out of water because new buildings are being added.
