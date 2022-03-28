Reflecting on electing future ASG candidates
ASG members talk about candidate election and future for the school
The Associated Student Government of Saddleback College is holding candidate elections and any student can sign up. Sam Lockhart, current ASG President and Aaron Hernandez Diaz, Director of Publicity, talk about what it means to be part of ASG and why this election is important for the future of Saddleback College.
Lockhart is a student at Saddleback majoring in biology and is the ASG president for almost a year now. He looks forward to these elections so students from Saddleback can have a chance to embrace their leadership in any ASG positions.
“The purpose of this election is to chair the nine different committees in student government,” Lockhart said. “In the election we are looking for electors of these committees and thus know and see the support of the government which is the chief entity of ASG.”
ASG is looking for new members to take their place, since the members right now are almost done with their last semester in Saddleback. They are looking for a new vice president, new successor of the president and even a new president. That is why the candiatial elections are being held.
“Considering direct positions, general members and obligations are all year round,” Aaron Hernandez Diaz said. He talks on how these elections are important for ASG and the Saddleback campus.
Diaz is a student majoring in business at Saddleback and he is another member of ASG. Diaz used to be the officer of Publicity for Events Committee and is now the Director of Publicity.
Diaz mentions how it’s important to bring many events back into campus since many students are coming back from virtual classes and into campus. Campus events are important in ASG so that is why they are bringing them back, like the elections.
ASG is also looking for candidates who have a good sense of pride towards their school and their plans for the future of Saddleback, students and of course ASG.
“Bringing their enthusiasm, what it means to be a bobcat and what is their mission and goal,” Diaz said, when talking about what they look forward to these future candidates.
Lockhart has four goals for the candidates.
His first goal for the next administration is the adaptation to in person classes while Covid is still around. The second goal is to have Saddleback be more sustainable like having to reduce plastic and being more environmentally friendly. Third goal is to have equity in campus whether is race or sexual orientation. The last goal is for Saddleback students who struggle economically to have at least help with provisions and resources on campus.
Saddleback students have the chance to show what they represent as a bobcat and they can do it by signing up as a candidate.
“We are looking to continue the trend, growth and development in ASG,” Lockhart said. “We are looking to solidify the connection of students and high administration…in virtual and in person.”
For any more information on these election visit their website saddlebackasg.com or contact Sam Lockhart in president@saddleback.com
