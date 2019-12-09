Rapper Juice WRLD dead at 21
Chicago Rapper dead after seizure in Midway Airport
The death of rapper Juice WRLD was announced Sunday morning. The cause of the death is unknown but it was reported that while on a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago the rapper started going into a seizure and bleeding from his mouth. The Chicago native was rushed to a local hospital after the medical emergency started in Chicago’s Midway Airpot.
The actual cause of death is unknown at this time. Jarad Anthony Higgins, the birth name of Juice WRLD, started suffering from seizures around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Anthony Guglielmi, the spokesman for the Chicago police, confirmed Higgins passing.
“Shortly after arriving in Chicago he suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him. There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information,” Guglielmi said.”Currently, we are awaiting the Cook County medical examiner on the cause and manner of death.”
He knows our hearts. I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA. Dude. This is ridiculous. Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it. Im sorry. Love you and God bless your soul. #legend
Higgins just turned 21, on Dec. 2. Condolences and shock from other artists and celebrities have been all over social media.
Yesterday was my actual bday im celebrating all week doe999 shit
This Shit Gotta Be Fake News
— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) December 8, 2019
juice wrld forever pic.twitter.com/5KpbhrUZme
— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) December 8, 2019
A statement was released by Interscope Geffen A&M Records, saying “Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being, and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice’s family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A and his millions of fans around the world.”
More insight about Juice WRLD’s death will come after the autopsy will be performed Monday.