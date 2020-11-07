President-elect Joe Biden accepts victory in 2020 presidential election
On Nov. 7 Joe Biden officially won the 2020 presidential election, making him the 46th President of the United States. President-elect Biden won the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania to take the lead from President Donald Trump. The end result was Biden with 284 electoral college votes and Trump with 214 electoral college votes.
“Biden’s campaign had not yet scheduled a victory celebration, but he was expected to take the stage for a drive-in rally after dark,” said the Associated Press in an article released in the morning of Nov. 7.
The state of Georgia plans on recounting all of the ballots. President Trump has filed lawsuits in the states of Pennsylvania and Michigan demanding to stop the count. The status of these lawsuits is unknown.
“They want the country to come together,” said President Biden in his acceptance speech. “Not continue to pull apart.”
Inauguration Day will take place on Jan. 20 of 2021 at the White House in Washington D.C.