Pending OC bus workers strike may cause service disruption
Orange County bus services may be halted due to a possible strike starting on Monday, following failed contract negotiations between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the Teamsters Local 952 union on behalf of OCTA maintenance workers. It is recommended that Saddleback College passengers find alternative transportation options for at least the upcoming week.
“Passengers should prepare to make other arrangements for travel,” OCTA said in a press release Wednesday. Information regarding updates about bus services can be found on the OCTA website.
This September, 416 Saddleback students rode the bus using the college’s free bus program, according to the Student Development Office. Many of those students may not have the means to get to school next week.
“On Monday and Tuesday, and most of the time on Wednesday, (the bus) is the only way I can get to school,” said Aaron Najera, a culinary arts major. “I would have to find something out on how to get here on time, no matter what.”
Mechanics and service workers voted to go on strike after OCTA “refused to address key health and welfare issues and workers rejected a substandard final contract offer,” the Teamsters Local 952 union said in a press release Wednesday.
You must be logged in to post a comment.