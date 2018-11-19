Pence confronts Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi
On Wednesday, November 14th, Vice President Mike Pence confronted the leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, in regard to Rohingya Muslims. Myanmar’s military has been operating violently against the Rohingya resulting in thousands of dead and over 700,000 refugees during what the United Nations says is ethnic cleansing.
Myanmar’s actions are “without excuse” Pence said.
Suu Kyi, however, has been largely silent regarding the treatment of the Rohingya. Amnesty International even withdrew their human rights award that was presented to her in 2009.
Pence told Suu Kyi to hold those responsible into account and to protect the rights of a free press. This is in response to two journalists who were arrested a year ago while trying to report on the Rohingya.
Suu Kyi simply responded to Pence by stating that he did not understand Myanmar.