Orange County beaches reopen after sewage spill
12/03/2019 News
Orange County beaches are now determined safe after a 1.4 million gallon sewage spill
The Orange County Health Care Agency has lifted the decision to close all Orange County beaches following a 1.4 million gallon sewage spill last Wednesday.
In a press statement released yesterday, it is confirmed that the water quality now meets sufficient sanitary standards.
Several beaches were reopened only two days after the spill. Newport Beach, Doheny State Beach, Capistrano County Beach, Dana Point Harbor, Capistrano Bay District, and Poche County Beach were reopened on Nov. 29.
However, other beaches in Dana Point and Laguna Beach were deemed unsafe until yesterday.
All Orange County beaches are now accessible to the public.